Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending October 30, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Christian Keith Austin, was arrested Oct. 30 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County warrants for aggravated driving under the influence and failure to carry insurance.
Phylicia Harrieta Banks, was arrested Oct. 28 on complaints of expired or no vehicle tag and driving under suspension.
Austin James Clayton, was arrested Oct. 26 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Michael Glynn Fury, was arrested Oct. 25 on complaints of driving under suspension, improper lane use and no security verification.
Jonathan David Gozzard, was arrested Oct. 29 on complaints of first degree robbery.
Robert Wayne McGee Jr., was arrested Oct. 26 on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Charles Nelson, was arrested Oct. 6 on complaints of trespassing.
Zachary Lee Alexander Wilson, was arrested Oct. 26 on complaints of public intoxication, obstructing an officer and two outstanding local warrants.
Zachary Lee Alexander Wilson, was arrested Oct.2 8 on complaints of outstanding local warrants for speeding in a school zone and driving under suspension.
JUVENILE ARRESTS
A 15-year-old male was arrested on complaints of threatens to perform act of violence.