Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending September 25, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Christy Lynn Gilbert, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of obstructing an officer.
Carol A. Montgomery, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a Wagoner County active warrant.
Justin Lowell Piersall, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), driving under suspension and drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition.
Diana Lynn Sisseck, was arrested Sept. 21 on complaints of use required position and method of turning at intersections, possession of controlled dangerous substance (x2) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Andrew Stach, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place, obstructing officer and receives, possesses, conceals, sells or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle.
Teddy Glenn Walls, was arrested Sept. 20 on complaints of expired or no vehicle tag, driving under suspension and failure to transport marijuana in a locked and labeled container.
Louis Trey Weaver, was arrested Sept. 23 on complaints of a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child abuse.