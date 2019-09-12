Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending September 11, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Rodrick Jerome Alexander, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of driving under suspension, obstructing officer, Wagoner County warrant for driving under suspension, local warrant for speeding, local warrant for driving under suspension (x2), local warrant for no insurance, local warrant for obstructed driver view and local warrant for defective equipment.
Austin James Clayton, was arrested Sept. 5 on complaints of a local warrant.
Adriana Duran Ponce Deleon, was arrested Sept. 7 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances (first offense), failure to obey any traffic control device or sign, all marijuana or marijuana products shall be transported in a locked container and clearly labeled “Medical Marijuana or Derivative” and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel Martin Freeman, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), possession of drug paraphernalia and an active misdemeanor warrant for traffic violation.
Jeffrey Michael Hood, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of drives on left side of roadway and aggravated driving under the influence-having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of fifteen-hundredths (0.15, version one and two).
Cindy Dellann Lunsford, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of a local warrant, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance, driving under suspension and failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law.
William John McCoy, was arrested Sept. 11 on complaints of defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Bryan Richard Moon Jr., was arrested Sept. 7 on complaints of drives on left side of roadway, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law and driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, version two).
Derek Leon Powell, was arrested Sept. 4 on complaints of defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Chad Alan Runnels, was arrested Sept. 6 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Ricky Lee Sartin II, was arrested Sept. 11 on complaints of 18 outstanding Wagoner County warrants.
Michelle Lynn Vollmer, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of two active Wagoner County warrants, driving under suspension and violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
JUVENILE ARRESTS
A juvenile male was arrested Sept. 10 on complaints of sexual battery.
A juvenile male was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of threatens to perform an act of violence.