Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending September 20, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Brandon Wayne Arnold, was arrested Sept. 19 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Christian Keith Austin, was arrested Sept. 19 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Nickie John Dugger, was arrested Sept. 14 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
David Wayne Easley Jr., was arrested Sept. 13 on complaints of calls 911 for the purpose of knowingly making a false alarm or reporting false information or calls 911 for nonemergency or personal use and three outstanding City of Coweta warrants.
Christopher Michael Edwards, was arrested Sept. 16 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Deeonna Niecesha Harrison, was arrested Sept. 19 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer (value is less than $500 and first conviction), an outstanding Wagoner County warrant and knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property (x6).
Gregory Larue Hytche, was arrested Sept. 13 on complaints of knowingly concealing stolen property (after felony conviction within 10 years) (x2).
Allen Lane Lawson, was arrested Sept. 14 on complaints of driving under the influence (first offense).
Kevin Wayne McKee, was arrested Sept. 15 on complaints of consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place.
Krista Delynn Pedraza, was arrested Sept. 19 on complaints of three outstanding local warrants.
Sarina Nicole Swift, was arrested Sept. 15 on complaints of driving under the influence (first offense).
Joseph Monroe Thomasson, was arrested Sept. 15 on complaints of obstructing an officer.
Sue Ann Twist, was arrested Sept. 13 on complaints of driving vehicle on any highway which is in unsafe condition, driving under suspension, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and knowingly concealing stolen property (after felony conviction within 10 years) (x2).