Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending January 8, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Roger Allen Dale, was arrested Dec. 30 on complaints of four outstanding local warrants.
Tiffany Diane Bowers, was arrested Jan. 1 on complaints of defective equipment, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.
Daniel Cameron Cantrell, was arrested Dec. 27 on complaints of two outstanding Muskogee County warrants.
Jacob William Franklin, was arrested Jan. 1 on complaints of actual physical control of motor vehicle.
Justun Arick Ryan Gable, was arrested Dec. 31 on complaints of no seatbelt, vehicle not in good working order and driving under suspension.
Bradley John Garrison, was arrested Dec. 31 on complaints of improper lane use and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Molly Gilmore, was arrested Dec. 31 on complaints of defective equipment, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Jeffery Daniel Harris, was arrested Dec. 30 on complaints of an outstanding City of Coweta warrant for driving under suspension, use of spot lamps, fog lamps and auxiliary lamps as substitution for head lamps or improper use of such lamps and driving under suspension.
Richard Allen Herl, was arrested Dec. 31 on complaints of speeding-business and rural, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, any driver licensee displays or possesses one’s own license after such license has been suspended and five outstanding local warrants.
Kimberly Ann Howard, was arrested Jan. 1 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.
Pamela Sue Jones, was arrested Jan. 1 on complaints of turning movements and required signals, drives any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, other nontransparent material or debris upon the front windshield or the side wings, or side or rear windows or suspend any sign, poster, object or other material from the interior of the vehicle which materially obstructs, obscures or impairs the driver’s clear view of the highway ahead or to either side or of any intersecting highway, no security verification, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daquavis Dayshun Mosley, was arrested Dec. 30 on complaints of improper lane use, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, expired or no vehicle tag and three outstanding local warrants.
Jason Alexander Nolte, was arrested Jan. 1 on complaints of possession of mis-layed or stolen credit card, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense) and obstructing an officer.
Brandon Terry Potter, was arrested Dec. 28 on complaints of lewdly exposes his person or genitals in any public place or where there are present other persons to be offended and by means of force or violence, resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty.
Summer Marie Jean Shumar, was arrested Dec. 29 on complaints of an outstanding Mayes County warrant.
Karlee Patrice Smith, was arrested Jan. 1 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance and failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law.
Callie Marie Stubbs, was arrested Dec. 26 on complaints of disobey stop sign, defective equipment, driver’s license required, no security verification and two outstanding local warrants.
Standingbear Teehee, was arrested Dec. 31 on complaints of no seatbelt, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Todd Michael Zelinsky, was arrested Dec. 27 on complaints of an active Muskogee County felony warrant.
Fernando Javier Aguilar-Perez, was arrested Jan. 2 on complaints of conspiracy to commit felony, robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon or imitation firearm, uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (first offense), any person in the commission of a felony has in his possession or control of any firearm with removed, defaced, etc. serial number and an outstanding Tulsa County warrant for discharging a weapon into dwelling.
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, was arrested Jan. 6 on complaints of an outstanding Rogers County warrant and possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense).
Andy Campos, was arrested Jan. 4 on complaints of points a shotgun, rifle or pistol or any deadly weapon with the intention of discharging the weapon or with malice or for any purpose of injuring and domestic abuse in presence of a child.
Kaysundra Jeanae Jones, was arrested Jan. 2 on complaints of speeding-business and rural, no security verification and driving under suspension.
Timothy Wayne Lawson, was arrested Jan. 6 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Gregory Alan Lipford Jr., was arrested Jan. 7 on complaints of threatens to perform an act of violence.
Johney Walter Lord, was arrested Jan. 3 on complaints of an outstanding Okfuskee County warrant.
Daquavis Dayshun Mosley, was arrested Jan. 2 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, an active local warrant for failure to yield and an active local warrant for no driver’s license.
Jordan Michael Peck, was arrested Jan. 5 on complaints of drives or operates a motor vehicle with a breath alcohol content of eight-hundredths (0.08) or more (version One and Two) and when lighted lamps are required-no lights while driving on the roadway.
Todd James Smetana, was arrested Jan. 7 on complaints driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Melissa D. Springer, was arrested Jan. 8 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Lauren M. White, was arrested Jan. 4 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Carl R. Wright, was arrested Jan. 8 on complaints of driving under suspension, affix false decal to conceal identity, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.