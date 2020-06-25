Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending June 24, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Deuante D. Allen, was arrested June 22 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of minor.
Michelle Lynn Banks, was arrested June 24 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance and transporting open container.
Bradley Don Butler, was arrested June 21 on complaints of 10 active Wagoner County warrants.
Charles Aaron Dean, was arrested June 19 on complaints of two local warrants.
Stephanie Ann Long, was arrested June 19 on complaints of loiter in, injure or molest motor vehicle, joy ride.
Britain Thomas Moran, was arrested June 20 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, Version Two), violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and carrying weapons under the influence of alcohol.
Rikki Lee Motes, was arrested June 19 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, receive, possess, conceal stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance and distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance or solicits the use of a person less than 18 years of age to cultivate, distribute or dispense a controlled dangerous substance.
Jack Robert Peterman, was arrested June 18 on complaints of trespass prohibited, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl James Williams, was arrested June 23 on complaints of trespasses on posted property after being forbidden or without permission.
Carl James Williams, was arrested June 23 on complaints of trespassing after being forbidden, possession of paraphernalia and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense).