Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 1, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Timothy Robert Arnold, was arrested July 1 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse in presence of minor.
Ricardo Alfonso Cervantes, was arrested June 29 on complaints of reckless driving (first offense) and maliciously injures, defaces or destroys other’s real or personal property (value of loss is $2,500 or more).
Charles Ray Sibley Edwards, was arrested June 30 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper tag display.
Zachary Storm Lester, was arrested June 27 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of minor, malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000, disrupt, prevent, interrupt emergency telephone call and two local warrants.
Kelle Gail Mize, was arrested July 1 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Anton Morgan, was arrested June 25 on complaints of active Wagoner County felony warrant for uttering a forged instrument, active Wagoner County felony warrant for second degree rape and active Wagoner County felony warrant for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dustin Don Secrest, was arrested July 1 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, destroys evidence upon any trial, proceedings, inquiry or investigation and possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent).
Alfred George Weaver, was arrested June 26 on complaints of domestic abuse, disturbing the peace and resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty.