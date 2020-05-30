Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending May 27, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Michael Kenneth Bewley, was arrested May 27 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and drives or operates a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher William Chase, was arrested May 27 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Brittany Kaylee James, was arrested May 22 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing officer.
Tommy Lloyd McAfee, was arrested May 26 on complaints of petit larceny.
David Lynn Rogers, was arrested May 26 on complaints of any convicted felon caries or possesses any firearm.
Ethan Jerod Smith, was arrested May 24 on complaints of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lexey Jewel Trepp, was arrested May 24 on complaints of creates, distributes, transports with intent to distribute, or dispenses or possesses with intent to distribute a counterfeit controlled dangerous substance; delivers, possesses or manufactures drug paraphernalia knowing it will be used to plant into the human body a controlled dangerous substance; drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition, or upon which there is any equipment not in good working order on any highway; failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law and operates a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions imposed on the driver.
Christian Javier Veliz, was arrested May 25 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of a child.
Chad Kristian Wasson, was arrested May 22 on complaints of defective equipment, driving under suspension, obstructing officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.