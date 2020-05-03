Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending April 29, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Patrick Doyle Hudson, was arrested April 24 on complaints of drives on left side of roadway and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Jacob Daniel McMurray, was arrested April 26 on complaints of being intoxicated in a public place, transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer, minor in possession of alcohol and place, deposit, throw or permit to be placed, deposited or thrown away deleterious, noxious or toxic substances in any lake, pond or stream in this state.
Dakoda Andrew Stach, was arrested April 26 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances (first offense), transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent), parking, stopping, standing, etc. outside a business or residence so as to impede traffic unnecessarily, no driver’s license and place, deposit, throw or permit to be placed, deposited or thrown any deleterious, noxious or toxic substances in any lake, pond or stream in this state.