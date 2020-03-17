In order to reduce unnecessary contact and follow social distancing practices, a Coweta Police voluntary statement form has been added to the police department’s page on the City of Coweta’s website, www.cityofcoweta-ok.gov.
Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said for certain non-emergency reports, rather than an officer coming into a home to take a report or the reporting party having to come into the station to file a report, a reporting party can call the city to initiate the report.
“We will ask you go to go online, locate the form, fill it out online, save it and email it to us,” Varinak said. “In certain cases, we may still need to talk to you in person. Using the phone to initiate a report and the online form to provide statements will help us continue to serve the citizens of Coweta while also protecting against the spread of coronavirus.”
As always, with emergency situations, remember to call 911.