Sixteen Coweta students have been selected as November Students of the Month at their respective campus locations. The youth and teens were honored by Coweta Public School administrators during a luncheon held Thursday, Nov. 14 at Mazzio’s Pizza.
Honorees were selected based upon excellence both in and out of the classroom.
Applauded for their achievements were Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Jada Schenck and Merritt Griffin, Central Elementary 3rd Graders Easton Hogan and Natily Nipps, Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Teagen Powell and Gavin Bindrum and Heritage IGC 6th Graders Channing Anderson and Rollins Howard.
Others include Mission IGC 6th Graders Allison Boone and Andrew Gertner, Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Madeline Patton and Tyler Bell , Coweta I-High Freshmen Ashley Myers and Eli Swartwood and Coweta High School Seniors Madison Wheat and Piper Pennington.