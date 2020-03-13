Classes for Coweta Public Schools will be back in session following Spring Break on Monday, March 23, according to School Superintendent Jeff Holmes. That is the plan – for now.
Holmes was among a number of District 10 area superintendents who sat in on a video conference Friday hosted by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. The session included a presentation by Wagoner County Health Department officials who shared more information about the Coronavirus (COVID-119) situation.
“One of the points I heard from Joy and others is that this is a time for preparation, not panic. I’m trying to look through that lens right now,” Holmes said late Friday. “Being on spring break, it helps us to be in that mindset of preparation and not panic. We get to breathe a little bit because there is no school in the coming week.”
Holmes said CPS custodial and maintenance staff, EOC staff and grounds and transportation workers will continue to go about their normal routines during the break. They will pay special attention to more disinfecting while students and staff are gone.
A second video conference with Hofmeister is scheduled for Friday, March 20.
“The main thing they are looking at is making sure there is not community spread in Oklahoma. That would be a game changer,” Holmes noted. “If that should start happening, it could affect us returning to school.”
Holmes said the issue of holding virtual school in the days or weeks after Spring Break was discussed briefly. That is what many colleges and universities plan to do in late March.
“It is not recommended or advisable for most pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school districts because of factors that relate to equity,” he said. “If students do not have a computer, laptop or wifi at home, they will not have access to a free education like everyone else would.”
In the event Spring Break needs to be extended, Holmes said the State Board of Education has the authority to waive missed days. While the possibility was discussed, no action was taken.
“This is a pandemic. We have not gone through this before in my time. It’s brand new for everyone,” Holmes reminded.
Earlier in the day Friday, someone posted on social media a screen shot of what appeared to be a Saint Francis medical report on a student who attends Coweta Schools, saying the student had the Coronavirus. Holmes said it was a hoax.
"Saint Francis would have let us now if that were the case," he assured. "Calls were placed to a state epidemiologist who followed up with hospital officials. It was all squashed.
"Within our circles, we knew it was a Coweta student and it stirred up a lot of fears on social media. Those hoaxes are so damaging and can cause problems for a lot of people," Holmes said. "I want our students and parents to be careful with everything you put out on this. It is not a joking matter - especially through social media."