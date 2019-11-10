Just days after Oklahoma was declared as a Purple Heart State on November 1, the City of Coweta was declared as a Purple Heart City.
Mitch Reed, senior vice commander with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, was in Coweta on Monday, Nov. 5 to present the city council with a plaque commemorating the honor.
Reed also serves as commander of the Ernest Childers, Chapter 589 Military Order of the Purple Heart.
"On behalf of the Military Order of Purple Heart, this award is bestowed with pride to Coweta, Oklahoma for your dedication and support honoring America's combat wounded veterans and their family members," Reed said.
The Purple Heart was the first American service award or decoration made available to the common soldier. It is specifically awarded to any member of the United States Armed Services wounded or killed in combat with a declared enemy of the United States.
Coweta Vice Mayor Harold "Shorty" Chance, himself a Purple Heart recipient, read the city's official proclamation on Monday. He is a Vietnam veteran who served in 1969-1970 and was wounded by shrapnel on two different occasions - in the face and down his right side.
The proclamation acknowledges that many former Coweta residents made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives in the cause of freedom. In addition, numerous combat-wounded veterans currently reside within the city and contribute to the community in countless ways.
"We appreciate the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the support they have earned," Chance read.
Chance said he has been asking people for some time on what the community needed to do to become a Purple Heart City.
"This means a lot to me just because of the loss we had in Vietnam," he noted. "When you bleed on the battlefield, it means a lot to see that your hometown is standing with you."
"We have great men and women in all the wars, but Vietnam is special to me," Chance continued. "I lost four of my schoolmates in Vietnam. I went to school every day with those guys, played sports with them and drove buses. They were my brothers in service, so this is special to me and personal."