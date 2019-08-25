The Klahr family name has synonymous with Coweta businesses over the years.
One descendent of that business family, Angie, is keeping that tradition alive with a new coffee, sandwich, salad and soup café in Coweta. It’s called Coffee on Chestnut and is located at 107 E. Chestnut St.
The Klahrs opened the original SONIC back in the day. “That’s why we moved here in 1st grade,” Angie said.
The Klahr family also owned the Pizza Planet and a café called The Junction. Angie waited tables there many days and nights.
The family business was not Angie’s first priority, but teaching was. She did teach for a while, but the business bug in her DNA drew her back to this moment.
Angie and husband, Jeff Bias, with many friends and family around them, cut the ribbon on Aug. 22 with help from the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
“I never thought I’d be in this kind of business,” Angie said. “It was supposed to be an office…and evolved into this.”
The café will be more than serving great food and drinks. Specialty nights are planned (no children allowed) like Italian Night where only Italian food is served. The thing Angie’s wants to do is offer a different atmosphere and, most importantly, listen to her customers.
There will be beer and wine offered as soon as the paperwork is filed and approved. There is also an evening menu coming soon.
The café is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays are reserved for private events and closed to the public. Sunday the cafe is closed, too.
Angie gave credit to Jeff for the business' success.
“He’s the worker behind the scenes,” she praised.
“It’s a safe, fun, happy environment,” Angie said of the newest Klahr family entry.