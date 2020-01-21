What better time for dads and daughters to celebrate their special bond than to put on their dancing shoes and attend Coweta’s 12th Annual Father Daughter Dance planned Saturday, February 1.
The festive event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Intermediate High School and there is still time to purchase tickets.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at Hatfield’s Flowers in downtown Coweta.
The dance is sponsored by Coweta’s Project Graduation 2022 committee and girls ages 2-12 are invited to attend. There will be dancing, music, photo opportunities, refreshments and the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime.
Beers, event spokesperson, reminds this is not just an event for Coweta students and parents, everyone is welcome. Girls can be brought by their dads, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers or other male role model.
She added the Father Daughter Dance is like a “prom night” for little girls.
For more information, call Beers at 918-697-8060.