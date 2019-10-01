Freedom Insurance Group owner/agent Jill Garcille held a ribbon cutting ceremony with help from the Coweta Chamber of Commerce for the business located at 402 N. Broadway on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Freedom Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency with access to 25-plus different carriers to write auto, home, commercial, business, life, farm and ranch and general liability policies.
A former Chicago resident, Garcille now lives in Broken Arrow, but chose to do business in Coweta. Helping in the business is Marie Reese, business development manager.
Freedom Insurance opened on Oct. 1, 2018 and waited to join the chamber until everything was ready for the big reveal of the two-story facility that used to be The Emporium.
Freedom’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are needed on weekends and can be made by calling 918-279-6033.
Freedom Insurance just completed a Teacher Supply Drive that began in August.
However, the company will now start on a winter weather clothing drive.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, the downtown Coweta business will accept coats, gloves, hats and scarves to be given away to those in need.
The school supply drive was a big success and Freedom Insurance looks forward to the winter weather clothing drive, too.
“It’s been good,” Garcille said of the response from those helped.