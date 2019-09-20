Twenty-five acts provided two and a half hours of quality entertainment on the Coweta Fall Festival grandstand stage as they competed for top honors in the 14th Annual Coweta's Got Talent competition on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Vocalists Markayla Jones captured champion honors in the senior division while Gage Hall was the big winner in the junior division. They earned a cash prize of $150 each, sponsored by Robertson Tire.
Contest chairman Hollie Stout called this year's talent showcase "huge".
"We really don't have any other way of showcasing talent in Coweta because we do not have a venue stage," Stout said. "People who compete keep coming back. They are really thriving and doing well, and this is their chance to get on stage."
"It's becoming where it could have been five or six winners in that senior division, with good, combined talent," she continued. "One contestant, Mikayla Kilgore of Porter, wrote her own song, played guitar and sang it well."
This year's talent showcase was opened to all of Wagoner County, yet Stout said most all of the contestants were from Coweta. Among the few from out of town were Kilgore and Austyn Rice of Wagoner.
Stout said with the scorching temperatures in Coweta during the talent show, she was "extremely thankful" to the Church of God of Prophecy for opening up the youth building to stage all of the contestants in an air conditioned setting.
Results of the Coweta's Got Talent competition include:
Senior Division - Markayla Jones, 1st; Christian Jones, 2nd and Vance Disney, 3rd. Others include the OK Band, Aurora Lookout, Trent Hill, Megan Smith, Maya Jacobs, Brandon Hollingshed, Daquon Demery, Grace Smith, Nathaniel and Julian Perez, Austyn Rice and Mikayla Kilgore.
Junior Division - Gage Hall, 1st; Abigail Dalton, 2nd and Nigel Kingston Jacob, 3rd. Others include "Baby Ballet" featuring Wrigley Gragg and Nova Hansen; "Shallow" featuring Aubrey Bunch, Beisyn Davis, Kate Weaver, Raelea Jones, Sophia Hansen, Kelly Melone, Evan Holmes, Elliet Holmes, Aiyana Fisher, Cherish McDonald, Treasure McDonald and Glory McDonald; "Little Wonders" featuring Haven Gragg, Annelise Radbauch, Kenslee Green, Mackenzie Walker, Ainsley Stansbury, Chloe Ross and Alana Vermillion; "Flower Boy" featuring Katie Melone, Kailey Kiker, Eden Andrews, Addison Davis, Madelyn Watkins, Ellysa Troutman and Josie Pilley and "Rainbow Connection" featuring Ariannah Taylor, Taylor Pollard, Emerson Hall and Blake Weaver.