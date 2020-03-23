Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax has declared an election emergency for local elections being held in 74 counties on April 7 in an effort to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.
As a result, the municipal vote for a one cent sales tax increase in Coweta has been put on hold.
“Because of the uncertainty in the economy, it is best to put this off for a while until life returns to a little bit of normalcy. Our citizens have more to worry about than this sales tax election,” City Manager Roger Kolman said.
Ziriax said regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled on June 30, which is the next available election date and date of the state primary election.
The City of Coweta is not committing to a reschedule date at this time.
“We need to get on firmer footing with what the exact future is going to be before we make the call to reschedule,” Kolman said.