Summit Physical Therapy in Coweta held its official grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 24 with a ribbon cutting.
The facility has been open for six weeks at 11319 S. Highway 51, Suite 900.
Justin Willhite, who grew up in Wagoner, is in charge of the therapy and has been in the business for 10 years. Helping Willhite is office coordinator/manager Kristyn Forsyth.
Summit can help with Arthritis Management, Concussion Management, Dry Needling, Manual Therapy, Neurological Rehab, Orthopedics, Physical Therapy, Pediatric Therapy, Pre/Post-Surgical, Sports Performance, Sports Rehab, Vestibular Rehab, Wellness Program, Work & Industry, Balance and Vertigo Training and Wound Care.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only.
Willhite is used to ribbon cuttings. He helped open the Broken Arrow office in 2015, according to Broken Arrow Ledger archives.