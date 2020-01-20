Coweta Board of Education members were applauded for their volunteer efforts during the January school board meeting. Teddy Wyatt, Dr. Brad Anderson, Ryan Fankhauser, Doyle Burress and Marty Kilgore serve on the governing board.
“We have decades and decades of service before you. These gentlemen have all either had children or still have children in our schools and their reasons are pure for being on the board,” Superintendent Jeff Holmes said. “They each bring strength to the board, but what unites them are the children of Coweta. We appreciate you!”
The board members and school administrators were treated to a pre-meeting meal provided by OPAA, Coweta Schools’ first-year food service providers.
In other business, CPS Chief Financial Officer Brad Tackett said finances are pretty much in line with where officials thought they would be, noting a decrease in motor vehicle tax collections.
Assistant Superintendent Max Myers presented the board with the district’s college remediation report. He reminded the data is behind, representing seniors who graduated in 2017.
If the students were enrolled in college and their ACT score was not high enough, they had to take a remediation course.
He said of the Coweta seniors who went on to attend college at an Oklahoma school, 38.2 percent of them required remediation in an area of study, often times math. That figure is down from 45.5 percent the year before.
“We’ve been working on that and hope things take effect,” Myers said.
Students attending an out-of-state college or university are not included in those numbers.
Myers’ dropout report indicated there were five student dropouts in 2019.
“That is five too many, but it is one of our lower numbers. We had three at the high school and two at the intermediate high school,” he reported. “That student may have moved or is not enrolled, but it still counts as a dropout.”
Myers reminded the district has put a lot of good measures in place to where dropout numbers will continue to decline. In fact, there have been some years in the past where the number was in the double digits.
“The virtual school we have been doing has been a success and allowed students to finish courses more quickly, as well as other programs,” he noted.
In his superintendent’s report, Holmes applauded the district’s teachers and principals for their hard work and efforts on Professional Development Days. During those days, they take part in CPR training, meet with textbook representatives, compare curriculum and compare notes.
“We have to decide what our curriculum is and what’s best for Coweta students. We have to adapt and overcome to put things in the right sequence,” Holmes said. “These are good conversations our teachers are having in these meetings. Kudos to our principals for driving those conversations and taking leadership on their own.”
The board then moved into an hour-long executive session. Upon returning, members:
• Renewed the superintendent’s contract.
• Approved a temporary contract for Courtney Dixon, Southside Elementary custodian.
• Approved the retirement of Coweta Intermediate High School Principal Leslie Frazier.
• Approved the resignations of Jana Jackson, special services secretary, and Tasha Noonkester, high school teacher assistant.
• Approved the catastrophic leave requests of June Lehmann and Donna West.
• Approved extra duty contract addenda for Desiree Booker Hall, Keith Brians, Brad Crace, Wendi Crace, Lucien Littledave, Brandon Maddux, Tony Ramos, Evan Raunikar and Jennifer Smith.