Ready or not, classes begin Thursday, Aug. 15 for Coweta Public Schools, and students and parents are reminded of the following important back-to-school dates.
All new enrollees must provide proof of residency, original birth certificate, custody papers (if applicable), immunization records and previous school records. New enrollees of Indian descent are encouraged to provide the student’s Tribal Enrollment or CDIB card.
For 7th through 12th grades, returning students and parents need to go online at https://cowetageneral.rankonesport.com/New/Home.aspx and fill out the necessary forms online. A Student ID is required to complete this process. These forms must be completed before you can pick up your schedule.
Central, Northwest and Southside Elementary Schools
• August 5 – New students enroll from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
• Student room assignments will be posted on doors on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
• A Meet Your Teacher event for all students will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Mission and Heritage IGC
• August 5 – New students enroll from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• August 9 — 6th grade students pick up schedules from 9 a.m. to 12
• August 13 – 4th grade schedule pickup is from 9-9:30 a.m. Orientation tour is from 9:30-10 a.m. in the gym and Meet Your Teacher is from 10-10:30 a.m. in classroom rotations.
• August 13 – 5th grade schedule pickup is from 1-1:30 p.m. Orientation tour is from 1:30-2 p.m. in the gym and Meet Your Teacher is from 2-2:30 p.m. in classroom rotations.
• August 22 – Meet Your Teacher for 6th grade students will be from 6-7:30 p.m.
Junior High
• August 8 – New students enroll from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• August 8–7th grade students pick up schedules from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Parents must bring a certified/stamped shot record with proof of Tdap shot.
• August 9 – 8th grade students pick up schedules from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon and 1- 3:30 p.m.
• All 7th grade students are invited to a Meet Your Teacher event Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m.
• Students must also pay a $25 technology fee and will be assigned a chrome book to use during the school year.
Intermediate High School
• August 8 – New students enroll from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1- 3:30 p.m.
• August 9 – 9th grade students pick up schedules from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
• Students who plan to drive will need to provide vehicle information, proof of insurance, appropriate licensure and $15 to purchase a parking permit.
• Students must also pay a $25 technology fee and will be assigned a chrome book to use during the school year.
High School
• August 8 – New students enroll from 9 a.m.-Noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
• August 13 – Seniors pick up schedules from 4-7 p.m., juniors pick up schedules from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and sophomores pick up schedules from 6-7 p.m.
• Students who drive will need to provide vehicle information, proof of insurance, appropriate licensure and $15 to purchase a parking permit.
• Students must also pay a $25 technology fee and will be assigned a chrome book.
For more information, call the school your child will attend.