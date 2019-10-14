Sixteen Coweta students have been selected as October Students of the Month at their respective campus locations.
The youth and teens were honored by Coweta Public School administrators during a luncheon held Thursday, Oct. 10 at Mazzio’s Pizza.
Honorees include Coweta High School seniors Emily Dill and Luke Meehan, Coweta Intermediate High School freshmen Layton Haught and Macey Brooks, Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Kamden Marshall and Paige Cavanaugh and Heritage IGC 6th Graders Kadence Stapleton and Dalton Warren.
Others include Mission IGC 6th Graders Olivia Peterson and Zayden Childress, Central Elementary 3rd Graders Nina Sargent and Malakai Butts (October) and Ava Johnson (September), Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Levi Ahrend and Jenasis Mitchell and Southside Elementary 3rd Grader Kainsley Prosser and Colt Conroy.