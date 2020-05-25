Coweta Students of the Month

School may not have been in session following spring break, however Coweta Public Schools still recognized students for their outstanding acheivements both in and out of the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year

The following students have been recognized as Students of the Month:

April Honorees

Central Elementary 3rd Graders Tinsley Delamotte and Chance White

Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Faith Dunham and Zachary Potter

Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Lyla Warren and Clara Winter

Mission IGC 6th Graders Hailey Brabson and Brody Peck

Heritage IGC 6th Graders Loren Clark and Asher Boni

Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Conor Taylor and Sydney Morton

Coweta Intermediate High School Freshmen Mia Schauffler and Justin Meadows

Coweta High School Seniors Josie Russell and Conner Meehan

May Honorees

Central Elementary 3rd Graders Jaslyn Ramos and Andre Figuera

Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Luke Amaro and Grace Helton

Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Evan Holmes and Aubrey McDaniel

Mission IGC 6th Graders Khloe Jones-Pede and Talon Vaughn

Heritage IGC 6th Graders Addisyn Davis and LaLaine Wood

Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Vance Disney and Addisynn Walsh

Coweta Intermediate High School Freshmen Brelee Burcham and Carson Flanary

Coweta High School Seniors Emily Patterson and Hunter Goodnight

