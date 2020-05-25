School may not have been in session following spring break, however Coweta Public Schools still recognized students for their outstanding acheivements both in and out of the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year
The following students have been recognized as Students of the Month:
April Honorees
Central Elementary 3rd Graders Tinsley Delamotte and Chance White
Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Faith Dunham and Zachary Potter
Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Lyla Warren and Clara Winter
Mission IGC 6th Graders Hailey Brabson and Brody Peck
Heritage IGC 6th Graders Loren Clark and Asher Boni
Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Conor Taylor and Sydney Morton
Coweta Intermediate High School Freshmen Mia Schauffler and Justin Meadows
Coweta High School Seniors Josie Russell and Conner Meehan
May Honorees
Central Elementary 3rd Graders Jaslyn Ramos and Andre Figuera
Northwest Elementary 3rd Graders Luke Amaro and Grace Helton
Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Evan Holmes and Aubrey McDaniel
Mission IGC 6th Graders Khloe Jones-Pede and Talon Vaughn
Heritage IGC 6th Graders Addisyn Davis and LaLaine Wood
Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Vance Disney and Addisynn Walsh
Coweta Intermediate High School Freshmen Brelee Burcham and Carson Flanary
Coweta High School Seniors Emily Patterson and Hunter Goodnight