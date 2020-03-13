Thirteen Coweta students have been selected as March Students of the Month at their respective campus locations. The youth and teens were honored by Coweta Public School administrators during a luncheon held Thursday, March 12 at Mazzio’s Pizza.
Honorees were selected based upon excellence both in and out of the classroom.
Applauded for their achievements were Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Lindsey Edge and Shiloh Carter, Northwest Elementary 3rd grader Alex Lawless, Mission IGC 6th Graders Brooklyn Singleton and Colton Frierson and Heritage IGC 6th Graders Preston Mabry and Jacee Williams.
Others honored include Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Emily Godley and Chance Pair, Coweta I-High Freshmen Braedyn Sheofee and Kyle Newell and Coweta High School Seniors Alexis Cole and Grant Latendresse.
Central Elementary honorees and one from Northwest Elementary were unable to attend Thursday’s luncheon and will be honored in April.