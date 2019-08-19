Donation

Coweta Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes accepts a check from a TTCU Federal Credit Union representative for the school district’s share of TTCU’s School Pride program ($2,500). TTCU PHOTO

TTCU Federal Credit Union presented a $2,500 donation to Coweta Public Schools last week as part of its School Pride program.

The program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. Since its inception, over $1 million has been given back to Oklahoma school districts.

TTCU customers support their school of choice each time they use their debit card. To date, over $27,000 has been donated to CPS.

“We know how hard educators work each and every day to make sure that the students under their care receive an excellent education,” CEO and President Tim Lyons said. “TTCU is proud to support those efforts. Our contribution is our way of honoring our roots as a credit union founded by educators.”

