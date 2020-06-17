A traditional graduation ceremony for the Coweta Class of 2020 will be held Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Tiger Field.
Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis said commencement activities will adhere to suggested CDC social distancing recommendations.
“To promote social distancing for all involved, we ask for each family’s assistance in cutting the capacity of the stadium to 50 percent. This can be accomplished easily if seniors will limit their guests to five family members each,” Ellis said.
Gates to Tiger Field will open at 8:45 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and families should leave room for social distancing from other families.
The ceremony will be live streamed on the Coweta Tiger TV YouTube Channel. The link to the ceremony is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyhwhi-vRfCcMJFaCTijrA .