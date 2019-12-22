The Technology Student Association (TSA) Chapters at Coweta High School and Sloat Junior High have enjoyed a successful first semester of competition.
TSA Advisor Ron Sturgeon reports on Saturday, Dec. 14, chapter embers traveled to Newkirk to compete in the Cherokee Strip TSA Conference.
"This was our first competition of the year and the students competed in Dragster Design and Problem Solving. They represented Coweta well," Sturgeon said.
In the high school Dragster Design division, Emily Hollingshed earned a first place finish, followed by Xavier Gantt in second and Maddi Kelly in third.
In the high school Problem Solving team event, Hollingshed and Gantt combined efforts for a second place finish.
Coweta's Brody Walker and Eli Troy captured first and second place honors respectively in the junior high Dragster Design competition. The same duo finished second in the junior high Problem Solving competition.
Earlier in the semester, TSA students took part in the Fall TSA Leadership Conference held October 23 in Norman. There, they attended various sessions designed to further develop their leadership skills.
Attending the conference were Coweta High School and Intermediate High School students Hunter Crawford, Ethan Mapes, Matthew Hargrove, Madison Kelly, Zack Glasgow, Dakota Sanders and Emily Hollingshed, along with Sloat Junior High students Eli Troy and Grace Gertner.