Four students at Coweta High School have been recognized as Academic All-State nominees.
Principal Gary Ellis said Ray Lenhart, Chandler Edwards, Lydia Neff and Jayse Pollard scored a 30 or higher on their ACT exam to be eligible for nomination.
Academic All-State honorees are selected by members of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. The Coweta teens will learn in March if they are chosen for inclusion in the 2020 class.
“Thank you to all of the teachers and staff for investing in these students’ education throughout the years to help them achieve this prestigious accomplishment,” Ellis said.