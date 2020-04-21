Four students from Coweta High School have been honored with State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence. Melissa Angel, Alexis Barrett and Madison Hansen received recognition in Visual Arts while Trevor Peterson was honored in Instrumental Music.
Traditionally, the awards are presented each spring in Oklahoma City during a ceremony hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance of the Arts, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma.
Due to the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s 29th annual event has been cancelled. Angel, Barrett, Hansen and Peterson will receive medals and certificates by m ail later this spring.
Recognition is also given to teachers and administrators for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools.
“By studying and pursuing the arts, these students are equipping themselves with a well-rounded education need in this fast-paced world of technological advances and innovation,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Student creativity will be an integral part of Oklahoma’s creative growth. I am extremely proud of these young men and women, and I encourage their schools and communities to celebrate their accomplishments.
Chris Barber, chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, said this award is the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma honoring students, teachers and administrators.
“This award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture.”