The Coweta Tiger Pride Band would have gathered for one last time as a group on Thursday, May 14 for the annual Band Banquet. This year, however, COVID-19 prevented the celebration from taking place.
Even though they could not meet, the band’s directors and staff took time to honor students with year-end awards announcements.
“We are all very proud of our students and all of the incredible things they have accomplished. It’s been a great year!” Head Director Chris Koehn exclaimed. “From our outstanding marching band season to distance learning, you have shown a dedication to our motto: Musicianship. Artistry. Professionalism. Family.”
Koehn called the Coweta Band Class of 2020 an outstanding group of young adults.
“Thank you for all the years of loyalty, hard work and talent you have poured into the program,” he said. “Just like with all the graduating classes of the Coweta Band, any future success we have will be based on the foundation you have built.
“We are so proud of you and wish you all the best as you move forward with your life. Thank you again for everything!”
This school year, the Tiger Pride Band won its 10th consecutive Class 5A State Champion title with its program, “Canyon’s Edge, at the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Marching Championships. They won Overall Grand Champion honors at the same contest for the sixth straight year.
Earlier in the season, the band was crowned as Regional Champion at the 2019 Bands of America Flagstaff Regional held at Northern Arizona University.
Also on Thursday, the directors and staff recognized Coweta’s band boosters “for their incredible work this year.”
“They had a record-breaking year for fundraising and, of course, who can forget that scaffolding!” Koehn noted. “We owe them a lot of credit for our successes this year."
The following is a list of year-end awards and their recipients:
- Most Improved Musician – Jackson Clark
- Outstanding Freshman – Mark Conners
- Outstanding Sophomore – Jacob Bliss
- Outstanding Junior – Ian Brennan
- Outstanding Senior – Hannah Donnell
- Outstanding Percussion – Christian Hines
- Outstanding Colorguard – Christian Campbell
- Outstanding and Booster – Kurt Cardwell
- Director Award from Mr. Koehn – Beth Watkins
- Director Award from Mr. Wright – Lucas Haught
- Director Award from Mrs. Koehn – Kolby Cardwell
- Director Award from Mrs. Stoddard – Madi Bliss
- Tiger Pride Award – Amber Rosamond
- Louis Armstrong Award – Ray Lenhart
- John Phillip Sousa Award – Trevor Peterson