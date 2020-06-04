Spring cleaning will take on a whole new meaning on Saturday, June 6 when the City of Coweta hosts its annual “Trash Off Day”. The event was rescheduled from April.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., local residents may bring their unwanted items to the former Cottonwood Acres subdivision located on 151st Street, approximately two blocks west of Division Street.
This is a free service for Coweta residents who have city utilities. Proof of residency by way of a utility bill/stub is required.
City officials say this is the perfect opportunity for residents to clean out their homes, attics, storage facilities and garages.
Items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste, chemicals, lead-based paints, petroleum products, tires, batteries and construction debris.
There will be separate dumpsters on site for metal items.
Staff will be on hand to assist with the offloading of items, however residents will need to help with that process.
For information, call 918-486-8073.