A cold rain did not keep away very many from enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Coweta’s First Baptist Church on Thursday.
Officials said they would eventually feed 500 when you count the number of deliveries being made. And, there was a busy driver making many runs.
The food moved through the assembly line of volunteers like a well-oiled machine. However, the dessert table took the cake for number of items available.
There had to be 40 pies, brownies, cookies with sugar or non-sugar ingredients.
In Wagoner, the Community Outreach served 150 and when it was time to close the doors there was hardly any food left.
Officials said there was a steady crowd coming to eat when the doors opened at 11 a.m. Others came to pick up meals to be delivered to those who could not be there in person.
Despite the cold, rainy conditions, there was a warm Thanksgiving meal waiting for those in Coweta and Wagoner.
The Outreach also gave a sack of groceries to all who attended.
Outreach coordinator Terry Presley reminded everyone that a Christmas meal complete with ham will be served on Dec. 19 from 4:30-6 p.m.
While the Christmas meal is great, there will be a special guest there, too. Santa Claus will make a stop and give presents to kids 12 and under. Santa might even let you take a picture with him.