Beginning Feb. 1, Coweta Walmart at 11207 S. State Hwy. 51 will be closed from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily. The new hours were announced on Friday.
New operational hours will be the only change to the store that’s been a Coweta business fixture for 39 years.
“We do hardly any business from 1-6 a.m.,” said store manager Jesse Watkins. “It costs us more to be open than closed.”
Watkins said the company looked at sales volume during those early morning hours and decided it was not worth the expense.
“It’s a good business decision,” Watkins added. “Nobody loses a job (over the change). We’re excited about it.”
The Wagoner Walmart made the same decision to be closed from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. in 2019. Some had thought the Coweta store would be remodeled as well, but the manager said that will not be the case. Watkins said the Coweta Walmart was remodeled two years ago. The only area store that will get updated is the Claremore store.