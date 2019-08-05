Two youth from Coweta have been applauded publically for their honesty and integrity as Good Samaritans.
At Monday's Coweta City Council meeting, Police Chief Michael Bell presented Jasper Long and Braxton Long with Citizenship Awards for their efforts to see that lost property was returned to its rightful owner.
According to Bell, the youngsters were at Kum & Go this past spring when they found a substantial amount of cash sitting on the counter. Instead of pocketing the money, they took it back to show their parents, saying, "We need to get it back to the rightful people."
"The boys returned to the store and made contact with the manager who reviewed the store video to identify the owner so they could give the money back," Bell explained. "What they found was bill money for the person who lost it."
"It's remarkable that kids this day and age are still able to do good things like this," the chief added. "You still have faith in the world and that people want to do the right thing."
Bell said when the woman got her money back, she was very thankful for the boys' honesty.
The boys received a standing ovation upon accepting their awards.
"It takes a lot (to be honest), and I know it's due to parents who raise their kids right," Mayor Evette Morris said. "When they get older, they can make their own choices, and they made a good one here. It makes for outstanding citizens."