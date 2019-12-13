Sixteen Coweta students have been selected as December Students of the Month at their respective campus locations. The youth and teens were honored by Coweta Public School administrators during a luncheon held Thursday, Dec. 12 at Mazzio’s Pizza.
Honorees were selected based upon excellence both in and out of the classroom.
Applauded for their achievements were Central Elementary 3rd Graders Eli Conroy and Madelyn Davis, Northwest Elementary 3rd Grader James Swindell and Zaiah Saldivar, Southside Elementary 3rd Graders Weston Barnett and Ashlynn Stidham and Heritage IGC 6th Graders Elliott Winter and Hailey Beers.
Others include Mission IGC 6th Graders Hayden Von Holt and Avery Deonier, Sloat Junior High 8th Graders Keelie Kannady and Sam Ritter, Coweta I-High Freshmen Lainey Stout and Camden Dooley and Coweta High School Seniors Caleb Buford and Madison Hansen.