ALVA — Coweta’s Cassandra Milliser reached the Vice President’s honorable mention honor roll for her Graduate or Post-Graduate work at Northwestern Oklahoma State University for the recent semester of work, it was announced by school officials.
Coweta's Milliser gains honorable mention for work at Northwestern Oklahoma State
