A steady crowd of residents who call Coweta home stopped by Roland Park off of 141st Street Tuesday, Oct. 1 to attend a National Night Out event hosted by the Coweta Police Department and Coweta Fire Department.
Several emergency service providers from other agencies took part in the meet-and-greet session.
Now in its second year, Coweta's National Night Out is designed for public servants to have non-emergency, one-on-one visits with those they serve.
There was free food for visitors, inflatables for the kids and the opportunity to meet with the men and women who serve the community on a daily basis. Police officers made finger print cards of children for their parents and Officer Austin King gave demonstrations using the Coweta Police Department drone.
Animals from the Coweta Animal Shelter were offered up for adoption as well.