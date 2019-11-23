Nearly 250 wooden ornaments painted by Coweta residents will adorn the community Christmas tree when it is lit in downtown's Centennial Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 7.
On Thursday and Friday, Nov 21-22, some 165 ornaments were designed during free sessions at 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, craft Studio and Home Decor Store.
On Monday, another 75 ornaments will be painted by ladies and gentlemen who reside at Coweta Manor Nursing Home.
This marks the third year for local residents to take part in what has become a community favorite holiday tradition.