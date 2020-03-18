Anyone who has ever wanted to learn the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will now have access to free training.
Coweta Fire Marshal Brian Woodward is offering non-certified CPR classes. He will teach CPR, how to help someone who is choking, the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and basic medical and trauma topics.
He said one or more topics can be addressed in each session.
The first session is planned Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway.
“CPR is for anyone in the general public who wants to learn how to do it. Knowledge is power, and I recommend everyone get certified at some point,” Woodward said. “This class is just for people who are out and about, at work and do not need to possess a certified card but want to learn more about the processes.
“If something ever comes up, you can at least act and give someone a chance to live.”
Woodward is also starting a Babysitter CPR Class for youth ages 10 and older. The first class will be April 4 from 1-2 p.m. at Coweta City Hall.
“With the babysitter class, we will address knowledge, recognizing if a baby becomes unresponsive, paying attention to children and knowing what to say to dispatchers if you ever need to dial 911.”
“These are things that may be overlooked in the event of an emergency,” Woodward said. “We will go over key items to help them understand if there is a problem and how to notify the proper people.”
There is a limit of 20 people per class, but Woodward said there is no limit to the number of classes he can hold.
For more information or to reserve a seat for one of these free classes, call Woodward at 918-637-9389 or send an email to bwoodward@cityofcoweta-ok.gov.