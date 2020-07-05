The Coweta Public School board approved to spend $452,565.70 for computer devices for students K-4th grade during a special meeting last week.
“The devices for K-3rd are tablets while 4th graders are getting Chromebooks,” said Superintendent Jeff Holmes. “Southside, Central and Northwest students will have tablets. It’s exciting from a teacher’s perspective. The sky is the limit.”
The board voted unanimously to purchase devices for K-4th grades. The 5th graders through high school seniors already have Chromebooks.
“That takes care of everyone except Pre-K,” Holmes added. “We’re really excited about it and wanted to be able to do it. But we did it quickly due to virus. We are excited to do this for our students.”
The next thing on the schedule is training teachers how to use the new tools.
“We’re busy setting up training,” Holmes said.
The action to equipment almost all the CPS students with some kind of device were because of the unpredictable nature of the COVIE-19 pandemic. Now, CPS is ready if school is closed again or not.
“This is being done as a possible closure measure, but really better instruction for all our students, too,” Holmes said. “They will use it the rest of their careers.”