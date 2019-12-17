Looking for something to do over Christmas break? The Coweta Public Library at 120 E. Sycamore will host several craft sessions and the public is in invited to participate. Hours are 3-4 p.m.
Dates for craft sessions include:
• Monday, Dec. 23
• Thursday, Dec. 26
• Friday, Dec. 27
• Monday, Dec. 30
• Tuesday, Dec. 21
• Thursday, Jan. 2
• Friday, Jan. 3
“Please sign up for any day you would like to participate in order for us to properly prepare for how many and what ages will be in attendance,” organizers say.
For more information or to sign up for a session, call 918-486-6532.