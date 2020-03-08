A Wagoner man was injured Thursday, March 5 in a one vehicle crash on Whitehorn Cove Road. The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. approximately two miles east of Wagoner.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports James Pruegert, 34, was eastbound in a Pontiac Sunfire when he lost control on a curve due to excessive speed. He traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Pruegert was transported by Wagoner EMS to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, along with arm injuries.
He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
The OHP cites unsafe speed as the cause of the collision.