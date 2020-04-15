A Wagoner County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday, April 14. He suffered a significant ankle injury and is recovering at home.
A Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office news release said the incident occurred south of Wagoner on Highway 16 in the construction zone area.
Numerous deputies and Wagoner EMS responded to assist the unnamed deputy after the collision. The accident was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
“Everyone at the sheriff’s office is looking forward to the deputy’s speedy recovery and relieved that he was not severely injured after seeing the patrol unit,” the release said.
We will have more information as it becomes available.