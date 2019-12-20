Classes have been cancelled for all Wagoner Public Schools Friday following a threat made on social media Thursday night.
Superintendent Randy Harris said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, he received a screen shot from law enforcement of a threat made by a former student who attended school in Wagoner. The individual is likely 22-24 years old now.
"The threat talked about some depression and that he possessed two AR-15s with 500 rounds of ammunition and had intentions of coming to the high school and shooting it up," Harris said. "He said he wasn't scared to die and didn't want to live anymore in this world."
The superintendent said based on the post and on what administrators knew about the young man when he was a student at the school, they felt it was best to err on the side of caution to call school.
"I feel like this is about as credible of a threat as I could imagine," he continued. "Within the last 30 minutes, there has been some progress made and the person that was thought to have made the threat has been contacted by police. At 7:20 a.m., the threat was no longer there. Unfortunately, you have to call school out by 6 a.m. before the busses run."
Harris said the district will not need to make up the missed school day due to built in snow days on the calendar.
Wagoner Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes said all middle school and high school students will take semester exams on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
As for the Wagoner Wrestling Tournament scheduled to begin today and run through Saturday, Coach Micco Charboneau said it has been cancelled. He is trying to re-schedule the competition for Dec. 30-31 and will confirm once that has been scheduled.
At 8:05 a.m., Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said police investigation continues into the matter. No arrests have been made at this time.
We will update this story as information becomes available.