OKMULGEE — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will be under new leadership come 2020.
On Monday, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board certified 37 candidates to run for 10 offices this fall. The filing period closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but as per the tribe’s public relations department, the list could not be certified until all candidate background checks were complete.
Principal Chief James Floyd announced in June that he would not run for a second term, prompting 10 people to file for his office.
Seeking to succeed Floyd are former Tulsa District representatives Sam Alexander and Steve Bruner, current National Council Speaker Lucien Tiger III, current National Council Second Speaker David Hill, former Principal Chief George Tiger and Jackie Jackson, a Porter-based grant writer and planning director for the Otoe-Missouria Tribe.
Also running are Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice, Tulsa construction business owner Joseph Rogers Jr, Okmulgee attorney Brenda Golden and Monte Randall, dean of academic affairs for the College of the Muscogee Nation.
Due to term limits, Second Chief Louis Hicks is not seeking re-election. Two current members of the National Council, Okmulgee District representative Del Beaver and McIntosh District representative Adam Jones III, are vying to replace him.
In addition to the two executive branch positions, eight of the 16 National Council seats — one per district — will be on the ballot, with each carrying a four-year term. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside.
With the incumbent, Hill, running for principal chief, candidates for the Creek District seat include Dode Warrington Barnett, Joseph Hicks and Dean Hughes Jr.
In McIntosh District, Charles Colbert is running against incumbent Darrell Proctor.
Muskogee District candidates are Mary Crawford, Lora Harjo-King and Jessina Brown. The incumbent, Pete Beaver, is not running for re-election.
In Okfuskee District, Bert Robison is challenging current National Council representative Randall Hicks.
Grover Wind, Carmin Tecumseh-Williams, William Lowe, Brian Jones and Patrick Moore have filed to run for the Okmulgee District seat being vacated by second chief candidate Del Beaver.
In the Tulsa District, Jerry Wilson and Cynthia Tiger are challenging incumbent Robert Hufft.
Edwin Marshall and Anna Marshall are running against current Tukvpvtce District representative Rufus Scott.
Four candidates have filed from the Wagoner District, which also includes slivers of southern Mayes and Rogers counties. Charles McHenry, Dierdra Soap, Pamela Snyder-Osmun and Terri Jorgensen are vying to succeed outgoing incumbent Johnnie Greene.
The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 21 with early walk-in voting available Sept. 18-19. Absentee ballot requests must be returned via mail, fax or email to the election board by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
If no one candidate in a race earns a majority of the votes, the top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 2 general election, with early walk-in voting set for Oct. 30-31.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day