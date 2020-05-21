TULSA -- CREOKS Health Services was awarded a $15,000 technology grant from the Arnall Family Foundation, COVID-19 Child Welfare Rapid Response Fund, it was announced recently.
The funds received will go to purchase 31 Mifi’s (mobile hot spots) and data, so that children and those in foster care impacted by COVID-19 can receive much needed services and resources while in the safety of their home.
CREOKS staff are currently embedded in 13 of the DHS Region IV counties, which covers the southeast portion of the state. This grant will enable our staff to immediately have better communication with the children and families in this area.
As COVID-19 increased in Oklahoma there was a need for electronic technology to continue to provide services to children and families, while keeping social distancing.
The Arnall Family Foundation made it possible for CREOKS Staff to greatly expand its electronic reach to the children and families of southeast Oklahoma. This area of the state has very limited resources for foster care, therefore it is extremely important that our staff support families and create conditions where children can safely remain at home. CREOKS provides confidential outpatient behavioral health services, care coordination and medication management.
As the community is urged to stay home in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the ability to provide services and resources over the phone, and through Zoom video conferencing and telehealth, has made it possible for children to continue to receive regular care and timely medication refills.
“CREOKS Health Services is grateful to the Arnall Family Foundation for awarding this technology grant which expands our communications with children and their families, as well as those in foster care” said Samantha Bowman, LPC, RPT, Assistant Clinical Director of Children’s Services. “This grant better enables our staff to deliver much needed services and resources to this area of the state.”