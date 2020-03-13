The Porter FFA chapter is benefitting from a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant that was awarded recently to Muskogee County farmer Rusty Criner.
The grant program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to non-profit organizations they care about in their local communities.
Chapter advisor Brad Criner said the funds will be used to replace some of the old tools in the FFA program’s workshop.
“A better life is Bayer’s goal,” said Bayer Corporate Engagement Vice President Al Mitchell. “Farmers are invested in their communities. They root for their neighbors and know when and where there is a need.”
Mitchell called farmers some of America’s best resources. That is why Grow communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has given more than $33 million to more than 8,000 non-profits across rural America. Porter Schools has received a number of said grants over the years.