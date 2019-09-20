The wait is finally over, and CrossPoint Baptist Church in Coweta will hold its grand opening service this Sunday, Sept. 22 at its new location, 28288 E. 141st St.
Church Pastor Brett Wheeler, Worship Pastor Shane Woodrow and members of the congregation invite the public to join them as they celebrate the blessings of growth in their church family and the opportunity to grow their facilities.
Several booths will be set up to highlight the many Wednesday night activities available for all ages.
CrossPoint Baptist Church offers Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6:30 p.m. with classes available for children, youth, men, women and couples. A nursery is available.
The church is located on 141st Street south of Roland Park.