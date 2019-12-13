A Coweta teen was among the medal winners at the Oklahoma School for the Blind's 7th Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition held recently in Muskogee.
Tyanna Culley is a freshman at the Oklahoma School for the Blind. She earned a gold medal in the Explorer category, which included competitors in 7th through 9th grades.
Culley and other Cane Quest participants followed verbal directions and demonstrated proper cane skills and travel techniques to complete routes in downtown Muskogee.
Certified orientation and mobility specialists and teachers of the visually impaired scored contestants.
They also participated in a Beep Baseball Clinic, a six-inning sport that gives auditory signals from a beeping ball and buzzing bases to athletes who are blind or visually impaired.
Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America based in Los Angeles, Calif.
The academic program for Oklahoma School for the Blind residential and commuter students meats all state-mandated education requirements. Students receive specialized instruction in Braille, orientation and mobility, technology and other areas.
They attend classes four days a week free of charge and are transported home for three-day weekends during the regular school year