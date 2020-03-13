Weather permitting, crews with Wagoner County District No. 2 will be replacing several storm water culverts running under 273rd E. Ave. between 121st Street So. and 141st Street S. beginning the week of March 16.
To accommodate the work, the city of Coweta will be closing portions of the roadway for a few days. Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said detour signs will be posted to help drivers navigate the closures.
“Please be aware of the workers and drive carefully,” Vavrinak said. “This work, once begun, is expected to take only a few days to complete.”